NBA DFS (Monday, January 6)

Welcome to the latest edition of SI Fantasy's NBA DFS daily plays.

We start our NBA DFS week with a nine-game slate. There are four games with implied totals of 220 or higher. Kemba Walker, Draymond Green, Kristaps Porzingis, and Malcolm Brogdon are all out this evening. Bradley Beal is questionable for the Wizards. The Sacramento Kings are the biggest favorite on the slate. They are laying 11.5 vs. the Warriors, the Wizards and Celtics have the highest implied total on the slate at 226.5.

C Nikola Vucevic, Orlando Magic

DraftKings:$8,300, FanDuel:$8,500, Yahoo:$36

The Magic and Nets meet in what I think will be the best game of the night. I believe there is a good chance the game goes to overtime. Vucevic is a walking double-double; he puts 18 and 19 on a nightly basis. Vucevic has 40 or more fantasy points in seven of his last eight games.

C Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz

DraftKings:$7,900, FanDuel:$8,300, Yahoo:$35

Much like the aforementioned Vucevic, Gobert is another double-double machine. The Utah Jazz is a short road favorite tonight, so the game should be competitive enough for Gobert to play a full allotment of minutes. Rudy has 48 rebounds in his last three games.

SF/PF Brandon Ingram, New Orleans Pelicans

DraftKings:$8,400, FanDuel:$8,400, Yahoo:$39

Ingram has been having a great first half of the season. I would not be surprised if he is named an All-Star reserve next month. Ingram fills the stats sheet in every category. He should go for 45 plus fantasy points this evening.

PG/SG Marcus Smart, Boston Celtics

DraftKings:$5,200, FanDuel:$4,900, Yahoo:$22

With Kemba Walker out, Smart has an opportunity to play extended minutes this evening. It works out perfectly with Smart going up against the Wizards' 28th-ranked defense vs. opposing point guards. In an earlier game vs. the Wizards, Smart contributed 17 of the bench in a game he hit four threes.

PG/SF Tomas Satoransky, Chicago Bulls

DraftKings:$5,500, FanDuel:$5,400, Yahoo:$17

Satoransky is having the best stretch of the season right now. He is playing over 30 minutes per game, and he is putting around 30 fantasy points a night. With Lauri Markkanen out tonight, Tomas should look to get to his shot more.

SF/PF Eric Paschall, Golden State Warriors

DraftKings:$3,700, FanDuel:$3,500, Yahoo:$10

The Warriors are big underdogs tonight. Even without Draymond Green in the lineup for them this evening, I still think they will be competitive. Paschall will play more minutes with Draymond Green out. Eric is a cheap way to get exposure to what should be a high scoring game.

