NBA DFS (Tuesday, January 7)

Welcome to the latest edition of SI Fantasy's NBA DFS daily plays.

We have a six-game NBA DFS slate to dive into on this Tuesday evening. Four contests have an implied total of over 220,.Karl-Anthony Towns and Fred VanVleet seem to be the only real injuries concerns. The Brooklyn Nets, Oklahoma City Thunder and Sacramento Kings are all on the second night of back-to-back games. The slate concludes when the Lakers host the Knicks.

PF/C Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers

DraftKings:$10,700, FanDuel:$11,600, Yahoo:$54

AD is the best player on the board. His dominance is taken for granted and needs little explanation. One improvement I've noticed is I do like is how he is trying to repair his image. He is making it known to be the type of player oft-injured yet still going out and playing. The Knicks have been playing teams close, so I foresee Davis playing over 30 minutes.

PF/C Kevin Love, Cleveland Cavaliers

DraftKings:$7,500, FanDuel:$6,900, Yahoo:$32

The glory years in Cleveland may be over, but Love has been a solid contributor this season. Tristan Thompson may be out this evening. That would definitely help Love's fantasy value, but even if Tristan plays, the Pistons have no answers for Love defensively. I'm looking for a 40-plus fantasy point night from Love.

PG/SG Derrick Rose, Detroit Pistons

DraftKings:$6,400, FanDuel:$6,100, Yahoo:$22

No one is paying attention to the quality season Rose is having because the Pistons stink. Rose could win sixth-man of the year. With Blake Griffin out yet again, Rose will handle the offensive load for the Pistons. The Cavs are 23rd in the league vs. opposing point guards.

SG/SF Andrew Wiggins, Minnesota Timberwolves

DraftKings:$6,900, FanDuel:$6,900, Yahoo:$31

I don't recall ever rostering Andrew Wiggins in DFS. Honestly, he is one of my least favorite players in the NBA. Wiggins has refused to play up to the level of his talent for the majority of his career. Tonight is the night, though. I have a feeling Towns won't play many more games for the Wolves. Wiggins has the offense to himself in a good spot vs. the fast-paced Grizzlies.

SF/PF OG Anunoby, Toronto Raptors

DraftKings:$6,900, FanDuel:$6,900, Yahoo:$31

OG will have to step up on offense for the Raptors this evening. Toronto already had a ton of injuries to their best players, and they will also be without Fred VanVleet. Anunoby will get all the opportunities he can handle vs. the Blazers' terrible defense.

