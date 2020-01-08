Anthony Davis will miss the Lakers' upcoming two-game road trip after injuring his back against the Knicks on Tuesday, according to ESPN's Dave McMenamin.

Davis hurt his back on a hard fall in the third quarter at the Staples Center. Los Angeles' big man attempted to block a layup attempt by Julius Randle, but Davis slipped and appeared to land around his tailbone.

The six-time All-Star was lying on the court for multiple minutes before gingerly walking off the floor. X-rays on Davis's back were negative, though he is sore, per The Athletic's Bill Oram. Davis will remain in Los Angeles and undergo an MRI as the Lakers travel to Dallas and Oklahoma City, according to McMenamin.

The Lakers advanced to 30–7 on Tuesday night with a 117-87 victory. LeBron James led all scorers with 31 points on 9-of-19 from the field. Los Angeles remains 4.5 games ahead of the Nuggets for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.

James and Co. will look to win their eighth straight on Friday against the Mavericks. The Lakers have played Dallas three times this season, most recently winning 108-95 on Dec. 29. James posted a 39-point triple-double in the Lakers' victory, while Mavericks' star Luka Doncic also finished with a triple-double.

Tip-off from the American Airlines Center in Dallas is slated for 9:45 p.m. ET.