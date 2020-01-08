Carmelo Anthony Scores 28, Drains Game-Winner to Beat Raptors

Carmelo Anthony turned in his best performance of the season in the Blazers' 101-99 win over the Raptors on Tuesday. The 10-time All-Star finished with 28 points on 10-of-17 shooting, and he sunk the game-winning jumper with 4.1 seconds to play. 

Anthony led all scorers in Toronto. He tallied 10 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter, finishing the night with a 17-foot pull-up jumper. Anthony' game-winner came one possession after point guard Damian Lillard tied the contest with a 35-foot three. 

Anthony is now averaging 16.0 points per game in 2019-20. He's shooting 39% from three, marking his best shooting season since 2013-14. Anthony has scored 20-plus points eight times with Portland. 

The Blazers are 11–13 with Anthony since signing him to a one-year contract on Nov. 14. They have struggled of late, losing six of their last seven before Tuesday's victory. 

Portland trails the Spurs by 0.5 games for the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference. The Blazers reached the Western Conference Finals last season for the first time since 2000 before getting swept by Steph Curry and the Warriors

