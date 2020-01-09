Kyrie Irving: Not Trying To Think About Shoulder Surgery Right Now

Brooklyn Nets star guard Kyrie Irving was a full participant in practice on Thursday, the team announced. Irving last played on Nov. 14 and has been sidelined by a shoulder injury.

Irving told reporters that he will go through 5-on-5 practice on Friday and will possibly be re-evaluated next week. No timetable has been set for a return date.

When asked about the possibility of undergoing surgery, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports Irving said, "I'm not trying to think about that right now."

Irving had his first media availability last week to provide an update on his shoulder injury. He had a cortisone shot on December 24.

"It’s very unique because it’s the first time I’ve ever had such a significant feeling in my shoulder where I’m going up to shoot jump shots and I can’t really lift my shoulder to get up in that jump shot position and its impinging," Irving said. "There was some bursitis in there that was really, really impacting me going out there and playing my game at a very high level.”

In 11 games on the season, Irving is averaging 28.5 points, 7.2 assists and 5.4 rebounds.