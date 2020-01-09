Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

Stephen Curry is clearing the air over what he and Giannis Antetokounmpo discussed after Wednesday night's Bucks-Warriors game.

After Milwaukee beat Golden State 107–98, the two superstars chatted on the court. Fans were in a tizzy after cameras captured Curry appearing to tell Antetokounmpo, "Let's do it, come on, man."

People quickly began speculating if Curry was trying to recruit the Greek Freak to join the Warriors next season after he becomes a free agent in 2021. Some even wondered if Curry's potential comments could be considered tampering.

However, Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes did his best investigative work and texted Curry to ask if there was any truth to those theories. Curry said he gave Antetokounmpo his gamer tag so they could play the video game PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds together.

"[Curry] said he told Giannis, 'Come see me on this game. We could team up and do some damage. Let's do it. Come on,' " Haynes said.

The Bucks have the best record in the league (33–6), while the Warriors have one of the worst (9–30) with stars like Curry and Klay Thompson injured. Golden State could use a talented player like Antetokounmpo in the future.