Our NBA DFS expert provides picks daily for DraftKings, FanDuel and Yahoo, based on matchups, data, and metrics.

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

NBA DFS (Friday, January 10)

Hello & welcome to the latest edition of SI Fantasy's NBA DFS daily plays.

We've got a mega ten-game slate for NBA DFS fans this evening. I'm looking forward to some big numbers as we have six games with totals over 200. Injuries to look out for this evening include Bradley Beal, Aaron Gordon, Malcolm Brogdon, Domantas Sabonis, and D'Angelo Russell. Kristaps Porzingis, Anthony Davis, Paul George, DJ Augustin, and Julius Randle are out.

SF/PF Kawhi Leonard, Los Angeles Clippers

DraftKings: $9,900, FanDuel: $9,400, Yahoo: $46

Leonard gets one of the best matchups on the slate tonight vs. a Warriors defense that is ranked 28th against opposing small forwards. Paul George will be out for the Clippers tonight, so there will be even more chances on offense for Leonard.

C Nikola Vucevic, Orlando Magic

DraftKings: $8,800 , FanDuel: $8,800, Yahoo: $39

Vucevic is on a helluva tear right now, posting at least 40 fantasy points in nine of his last ten games. I'm going to continue to ride the hot hand.

PG/SG Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls

DraftKings: $8,300 , FanDuel: $8,400, Yahoo: $34

Levine is yet another player in this slate that is playing at a high-level right now. The former UCLA Bruins star is averaging 27 points per game over his last ten contests. He doesn't match the best matchup tonight vs. the Pacers, but I think the Bulls will be in the game until the end, Levine will carry them.

PG/SF Buddy Hield, Sacramento Kings

DraftKings: $6,600 , FanDuel: $6,200, Yahoo: $28

The Kings will be without Richaun Holmes and Bogdan Bogdanovic for tonight's matchup vs. the Bucks. The best chance that the Kings will have to compete tonight is by running the offense through Hield. Hield takes about eight to 10 threes a night. If he gets hot, he could put up a 50 spot.

SG/SF Terrence Ross, Orlando Magic

DraftKings: $4,500 , FanDuel: $4,400, Yahoo: $11

Ross is a walking bucket. He really can be one of the more exciting players in the league when he gets hot. DJ Augustin will be out, and Aaron Gordon is questionable. Ross should get plenty of minutes and opportunities.

PG Isaiah Thomas, Washington Wizards

DraftKings: $3,900 , FanDuel: $3,800, Yahoo: $10

Thomas is in the middle of the emergence of a bounce-back season. He is shooting the three at the highest clip of his career. Washington has the second-highest implied team total on the slate. Couple that with all the injuries, and Thomas should be in a great spot to exceed fantasy value this evening.

