As former Thunder guard Russell Westbrook was making his appearance as a visiting players in Oklahoma City, two other former Thunder players were busy exchanging tweets.

The thread started earlier on Thursday when Perkins, an ESPN analyst who played for the Thunder from 2010-14, tweeted that he thought Westbrook was "the best player to have ever put on a Oklahoma City Thunder jersey" and called Westbrook "Mr. Thunder."

Celtics analyst Marc D'Amico offered his opinion on Westbrook's Thunder legacy before Durant then chimed in.

Perkins and Durant then re-visited their respective careers in OKC. Durant called out Perkins' production with the Thunder, while Perkins clapped back by discussing Durant's decision to leave Oklahoma City for Golden State.

On Wednesday, Durant also got into a Twitter debate about the Brooklyn Nets' relevancy.

While all this was happening, Westbrook's new team fell to his old one, 113-92. Looks like OKC got along just fine without Mr. Thunder Thursday night.