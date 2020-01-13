Our NBA DFS expert provides picks daily for DraftKings, FanDuel and Yahoo, based on matchups, data, and metrics.

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

NBA DFS (Monday, January 13)

Welcome to the latest edition of SI Fantasy's NBA DFS daily plays.

Most of the sports world will have their eyes on college football's National Championship game, but there is a seven-game NBA slate on deck for alternative viewing. New Orleans and Detroit play in the game with the highest implied total on the slate, the Lakers are the biggest favorite, laying 13.5 at home vs. the Cavs. Joel Embiid and Bogdan Bogdanovic have already been pronounced out. Anthony Davis, Karl-Anthony Towns, Aaron Gordon, DJ Augustin, Jrue Holiday, JJ Redick, Derrick Favors, Malcolm Brogdon, and Domantas Sabonis are all questionable going into the night.

PG/SF LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers

DraftKings: $9,500 , FanDuel: $10,700, Yahoo: $55

Even if Anthony Davis suits up this evening, I still like LBJ as my top play on the slate. Without Davis, look for 'Bron to create offense for himself and others. Enjoy to 50-plus fantasy points.

PG/SF Ben Simmons, Philadelphia 76ers

DraftKings: $8,200 , FanDuel: $8,200, Yahoo: $40

Stat-stuffing Simmons should pick up more of the scoring in Indiana tonight when the Sixers face the Pacers. In two previous games vs. the Pacers, Simmons averages 18 points, eight assists, and eight rebounds. Simmons could easily get a triple-double this evening.

PF/C Kevin Love, Cleveland Cavaliers

DraftKings: $6,700 , FanDuel: $6,800, Yahoo: $28

Love is playing very well for the Cavs at the current time. He has scored over 40 fantasy points in two of his last three games. Love has a deflated price this evening, but I think this game will be reasonably close, so Love should play enough minutes to hit his fantasy value.

PG Chris Paul, Oklahoma City Thunder

DraftKings: $6,600 , FanDuel: $6,900, Yahoo: $31

Paul has been great for the young Thunder so far this season. Tonight should be a good night for the Thunder. The Timberwolves don't have anyone that can guard Paull last time these teams met Paul went for 30 points and seven assists while shooting 55 percent from the field.

PF/C Cody Zeller, Charlotte Hornets

DraftKings: $3,800 , FanDuel: $4,300, Yahoo: $14

I like Zeller tonight especially if Bismack Biyombo is out, last time out Zeller played 30 minutes and scored 34 fantasy points.

SG/SF Svi Mykhailiuk, Detroit Pistons

DraftKings: $3,200 , FanDuel: $4,100, Yahoo: $10

Svi is becoming one of my favorite salary relief options. All he does is come into the game and fire from three-point land. He will shoot somewhere around seven 3PTs per contest. He is playing over 30 minutes per night, and tonight, the Pistons have the second-highest team total on the slate.

