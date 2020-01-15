Zion Williamson To Make NBA Debut Jan. 22 vs. Spurs

Pelicans forward Zion Williamson will make his NBA debut on Jan. 22 against the Spurs, the team announced.

The No. 1 pick from Duke has missed the first 41 games of the season with a torn right meniscus he suffered during the preseason. He underwent surgery in October.

Williamson averaged 23.3 points and 6.5 rebounds while shooting 71.4% from the field in four preseason games.

The Pelicans are 15-26 and sit in second-to-last in the Western Conference. 

