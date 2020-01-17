NBA DFS (Friday, January 17)

Enjoy the newest version of SI Fantasy's NBA DFS daily plays.

We have seven games on the slate for us to get after tonight. Four of our games have implied totals over 228, so points should not be hard to come by. There are no real big injury storylines to follow, so let's get into it.

PG/SF Ben Simmons, Philadelphia 76ers

DraftKings: $9,300, FanDuel: $9,200, Yahoo: $42

Simmons has been playing very well without Joel Embiid in the Sixers lineup. Ben has scored over 20 points in his last two games to go along with his stat-stuffing style of play.

SG/SF DeMar DeRozan, San Antonio Spurs

DraftKings: $8,100, FanDuel: $8,100, Yahoo: $35

DeRozan has been carrying the Spurs as of late. He has scored at least 44 fantasy points in each of his last four games. Tonight he has one of the best matchups on the board. The Hawks are ranked 29th vs. opposing shooting guards.

Enjoy unlimited NBA DFS coverage plus a Lineup Optimizer (FD, DK & Yahoo) for only $19.95/mo at FullTime Fantasy. With this all-star lineup of analysts covering daily NBA, you will build better lineups and win more consistently. That’s our guarantee.

PG Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies

DraftKings: $8,000, FanDuel: $7,800, Yahoo: $30

How exciting have Morant and the Grizzlies been this season? It seems like the rookie is getting better with each game. Ja has scored at least 40 fantasy points in four of his last six games. Good matchup for the rookie tonight vs. the defensively challenged Cavs.

PF Thaddeus Young, Chicago Bulls

DraftKings:$5,000, FanDuel:$4,600, Yahoo:$ 17

The Bulls have been dealing with a few injuries as of late, so this could be a good time to take advantage of a few extra cheap minutes for Young. Thaddeus can knock down a few threes, but he gets his fantasy points by getting on the glass.

C Marc Gasol, Toronto Raptors

DraftKings: $5,000, FanDuel: $5,000, Yahoo: $17

Gasol played his first game in almost a month earlier this week, and he didn't look rusty at all. Marc scored 15 points, grabbed five boards, and had six assists. Marc was also 3-of-4 from three-point range. Tonight the Raptors have the highest implied team total on the slate.

Put your money down with the sharps by heading to SI Gambling. Avoid the groupthink! You'll know where the pros in Vegas are putting their money!