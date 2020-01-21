Multiple videos showing what appears to be former NBA guard Delonte West involved in a violent altercation in the Washington, D.C. area surfaced on social media on Monday.

A man, who appears to be West, could be seen being attacked in the middle of a highway. Another video shows the man handcuffed, where he accuses another man of pulling a gun on him.

The videos, which contain graphic language, can be seen here.

Upon the videos going viral, some of West's former teammates, coaches and other members of the sports world voiced their support for the former NBA player.

In 2015, West told the Washington Post's Rick Maese that he had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2008. The former NBA player pled guilty to two weapon charges in 2010 and was sentenced to eight months of home detention, two months of probation and 40 hours of community service. In 2016, West was spotted alone at a Jack in the Box restaurant in Houston, barefoot and cloaked in a hospital gown.

West, 36, spent eight years in the NBA, last playing for the Mavericks in the 2011–12 season. He most notably was apart of the Cavaliers in 2007–08 and 2008–09, helping Cleveland finish with the best regular season record in 2008–09.

He averaged 9.7 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game throughout his NBA career.