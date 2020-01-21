Trying to stay on the fringes of the Western Conference playoff race, Damian Lillard and the Trail Blazers look to avoid a third straight loss Monday night when they host the Golden State Warriors.

Portland (18-26) is three games behind Memphis for the eighth and final playoff spot in the West, but also must overtake Phoenix and San Antonio in the process. The Trail Blazers have dropped 10 of 14 since a season-best four-game winning streak from Dec. 16-21 and are coming off back-to-back losses following a 119-106 setback at Oklahoma City on Saturday night.

Lillard scored 34 points despite an upper respiratory illness and Gary Trent Jr. provided a career-high 30 off the bench to make up for the absence of an injured CJ McCollum. However, Portland struggled defensively on the interior as the Thunder carved them up for 64 points in the paint.

The Blazers just completed a five-player trade with Sacramento on Sunday in which the they shipped Kent Bazemore and Anthony Tolliver to the Kings in exchange for Trevor Ariza, Wenyen Gabriel and Caleb Swanigan.

The deal shaved $12.5 million off Portland's team salary, with Bazemore making $19.3 million in 2019-20, but averaging just 7.9 points and 4.0 rebounds.

Lillard enjoys facing the Warriors and has averaged 27.7 points in 26 career games vs. Golden State, but has averaged 32.7 in the last nine. The four-time All-Star has topped 30 points in both meetings against the Warriors this season and totaled 31 points and a season high-tying 13 assists in the most recent December matchup.

Injuries have derailed Golden State (10-34), and the reigning five-time Western Conference champion enters this contest with the worst record in the NBA. The Warriors, though, are seeking back-to-back wins after knocking off Orlando 109-95 on Saturday night behind 26 points from D'Angelo Harrison and 21 off the bench by rookie Jordan Poole. Golden State has won back-to-back games on only one other occasion, its four-game winning streak from Dec. 20-27.

Fellow rookie Eric Paschall continued his impressive season with 20 points. The second round pick is averaging 13.8 points, while coach Steve Kerr works with a team missing injured All-Stars Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and do-everything swingman Draymond Green.