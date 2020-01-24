NBA DFS (Friday, January 24)

Today's main slate includes 10 games. There is an awkward 3 PM EST. start-time in Milwaukee, as the Bucks prepare to host the Charlotte Hornets. Later in the night, Trae Young and Jimmy Butler are the biggest injury concerns on the slate.



C Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves

DraftKings: $10,200, FanDuel: $9,800, Yahoo: $46

KAT is back on the court and back to putting up huge numbers. Towns dropped 40 points in his last game, and has produced over 45 fantasy points in each of his last two outings. The Rockets and Wolves meet in the game with the highest implied total on the slate.

C Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

DraftKings: $9,700, FanDuel: $9,900, Yahoo: $43

The Nuggets' big man is in a great spot this evening. The Pelicans rank 23rd in the league at defending opposing centers. Jokic is the only healthy playmaker on the roster. I think this is a good triple-double spot for "The Joker."

PG Kemba Walker, Boston Celtics

DraftKings: $7,500, FanDuel: $7,200, Yahoo: $32

Jayson Tatum has already been ruled out, along with Jaylen Brown. Walker will be the whole show for the Celtics in Orlando this evening. I also like to roster players that just made the All-Star team. It seems silly but it works.

SG/SF Jeremy Lamb, Indiana Pacers

DraftKings: $4,400, FanDuel: $4,400, Yahoo: $14

Malcolm Brogdon will be out for the Pacers this evening, so Lamb should play over 30 minutes. Whenever Lamb gets time on the court, he exceeds his fantasy value. Plus, tonight's matchup for the Pacers is just about as good as it gets. Indiana gets to face the banged up Warriors' backcourt.

PF/C Bobby Portis, New York Knicks

DraftKings: $3,800, FanDuel: $3,900, Yahoo: $14

Portis is one of the best low-salary options on tonight's slate. He should log over 20 minutes with R.J. Barrett out of the Knicks' lineup this evening. If the minutes add up he, Portis should easily log over 25 fantasy points.

