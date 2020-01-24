LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo will be captains for the upcoming NBA All-Star Game, the league announced Thursday, along with the other eight starters. Here are the 10 starters, sorted by conference:

East:

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks, 4th appearance (Captain)

Pascal Siakam, Raptors, 1st appearance

Joel Embiid, 76ers, 3rd appearance

Kemba Walker, Celtics, 4th appearance

Trae Young, Hawks, 1st appearance

West:

LeBron James, Lakers (Captain)

Luka Doncic, Mavericks, 1st appearance

James Harden, Rockets, 8th appearance

Anthony Davis, Lakers, 7th appearance

Kawhi Leonard, Clippers, 4th appearance

James is headed to the All-Star Game for the 16th time, tying him with Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett and Shaquille O'Neal for third-most in NBA history. James received 6,275,459 fan votes, edging Doncic by 163,724 votes for the conference's highest total and giving him the West captain’s spot. James has been a captain all three years of this format being in place by the NBA.

Antetokounmpo received 5,902,286 votes, by far the most in the Eastern Conference captain race. Antetokounmpo is the Eastern Conference captain for the second consecutive year. His squad lost to Team LeBron one year ago.

All-Star reserves chosen by the coaches from each conference will be announced next Thursday. The All-Star draft will then take place on Feb. 6, with James and Antetokounmpo drafting the starters and then the reserves. The All-Star Game is Feb. 16 at the United Center in Chicago.