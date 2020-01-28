NBA DFS (Tuesday, January 28)

This is the "RIP Kobe Bryant" edition of SI Fantasy's NBA DFS daily plays.

This will be a very tough eight-game main slate to break down. There are a lot of feelings of sadness among NBA players, so it isn't very easy to predict how they will respond. Injury news could change throughout the day as some players may sit out for personal reasons. What we do know is that Jayson Tatum, Paul Millsap, and Jamal Murray will likely be out of the lineup. I would expect Kyrie Irving to take a mental health day, and finally, Joel Embiid could return tonight for Philadelphia.

PG Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks

DraftKings: $10,300, FanDuel: $10,000, Yahoo: $48

All-Star Trae Young has been playing well as of late. He has had double-doubles in each of his last three games. He has also scored more than 40 points in two of his previous three games. Trae has been excellent vs. the Raptors this season. Young averages 68 fantasy points in his two last games against the reigning champs.

C Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

DraftKings: $10,200, FanDuel: $10,100, Yahoo: $44

Jokic has taken over with so many of his teammates banged up and scored triple-doubles in two of his last three games. Millsap and Murray will be out yet again this evening. Jokic is a must-play while the Nuggets deal with their injuries.

SG/SF Bradley Beal, Washington Wizards

DraftKings: $8,300, FanDuel: $8,800, Yahoo: $40

I mentioned last week that of the Wizards are playing its a good chance that I will have exposure to Beal, All-Star game reserves will be named next week, look for Beal to play inspired basketball throughout the next few games to improve his chances at the selection. Beal has scored over 50 fantasy points in each of his last three games.

SF/PF Kelly Oubre Jr, Phoenix Suns

DraftKings: $6,900, FanDuel: $6,800, Yahoo: $29

Oubre Jr and the Suns play the Mavericks in one of the games with the highest implied totals on the late. I think the Suns will hang with the Mavericks until late into the games. Oubre Jr torched the Mavericks for 48 fantasy points earlier this season.

PF/C Brandon Clarke, Memphis Grizzlies

DraftKings: $4,900, FanDuel: $4,700, Yahoo: $17

Clarke will likely see extra minutes since Jae Crowder is doubtful. In two games vs. the Nuggets, Clarke has averaged 17 points in limited minutes. Denver is also 25th in the league vs. opposing power forwards.

PF/C Thomas Bryant, Washington Wizards

DraftKings: $4,100, FanDuel: $4,000, Yahoo: $15

Bryant is always one of the best cheap options on any slate due to the Wizards style of play. Tonight vs. the Bucks scoring could get out of hand. The game has an implied total of 241 one of the highest I've ever seen. With that much offense in a single game, look for Bryant to log at least 25 fantasy points.

