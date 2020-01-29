Kobe Bryant's tragic death on Sunday has spawned a sea of tributes, and two of Bryant's former Team USA teammates honored the former Lakers legend on Tuesday night.

Thunder point guard Chris Paul shared an emotional tribute to Bryant on Instagram Tuesday evening. Paul posted photos of Bryant with the point guard's son, as well as the two during their 38 career matchups. Bryant won the career head-to-head 20–18 across 11 seasons.

"Broken fingers, torn Achilles, it didn’t matter. You overcame it all!! You were different," Paul wrote. "Sometimes we competed so hard against each other that you could never tell how I was always watching you."

Blazers forward Carmelo Anthony also honored Bryant on Instagram. Anthony and Bryant won two gold medals together for Team USA in 2008 and 2012.

Anthony trails Bryant by 14 spots on the all-time scoring list. Paul has 3,178 more career assists than Bryant. Both trail Bryant by five NBA championships