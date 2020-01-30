Luka Doncic Out vs. Rockets After Injuring Ankle in Practice

The Mavericks received concerning news on Thursday after Luka Doncic injured his right ankle at practice.

Doncic will not travel with the team to Houston for their game on Friday, Mavericks digital content manager Bobby Karalla announced.

ESPN's Tim MacMahon reports that Doncic's ankle injury as similar to the sprain he suffered earlier this season. Doncic missed four games after he sustained a right ankle sprain against the Heat on Dec. 14. He exited the game after stepping on Kendrick Nunn's foot on a drive to the basket and rolling his right ankle.

On Dec. 27, Doncic returned to Dallas' lineup and scored 24 points to help his team take down the Spurs.

The Mavericks (29–18, 18–11 conference) currently sit in fifth place in the Western Conference, while the Rockets (29–18, 18–14 conference) are on their heels in sixth.

Houston will host the Mavericks at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday night.