NBA MVP candidate Luka Doncic was ruled out of the Mavericks' game against the Heat on Saturday after he suffered a right ankle sprain early in the first quarter. X-rays on the injury came back negative.

Doncic exited the game after stepping on Kendrick Nunn's foot on a drive to the basket and rolling his right ankle.

After remaining on the ground and holding his ankle, Doncic hopped to the locker room and was later ruled out for the remainder of the game.

The reigning Rookie of the Year and SI Breakout of the Year winner has had a standout sophomore season, averaging 30.4 points, 9.9 rebounds and 9.3 assists heading into Saturday. As he leads the league with eight triple-doubles this season, Doncic remains in the running for 2019-20 NBA MVP.

Doncic recorded 20 straight games with at least 20 points, five rebounds and five assists prior to his injury.