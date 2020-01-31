The Timberwolves "dangled" an Andrew Wiggins for D'Angelo Russell trade with the Warriors, according to The Athletic's Anthony Slater.

Wiggins has one of the worst contracts in the NBA, with three years and $94 million remaining after this season. This, for a league average player at best. Russell just signed a four-year, $117 million contract this past offseason.

Their salaries are similar, but as it stands now, an upfront, player-for-player trade would not work under the cap. The Warriors would have to give up another player—one of their young assets—and, considering how much more valuable Russell is than Wiggins, this 'dangling' was clearly a non-starter for Golden State, no matter how many draft picks the Wolves may or may not have "dangled."

Regardless, it's "the league's worst-kept secret" that the Wolves are aggressively pursuing Russell in an attempt to keep Karl-Anthony Towns happy, according to The Athletic. Towns can pressure the Wolves into trading him at any point, and that power has the Wolves desperate to make a move to appease him. The Wolves' inability to build around the All-NBA player this season and in previous seasons has been palpable. Trading for Russell, Towns's good friend, would help ease that broiling tension.

Recall when the Wolves traded away Jimmy Butler midseason in 2018 in part for the same reason—to appease Towns.

Here are some other rumors from around the league:

• The Kings offered Nemanja Bjelica and a draft pick to the Lakers for Kyle Kuzma. The Lakers countered by asking for Bogdan Bogdanovic and a draft pick. (Kevin O'Connor, The Ringer)

• The Pistons are asking for a lottery-level first-round pick in exchange for Derrick Rose. (Shams Charania, The Athletic)

• The most coveted target this trade deadline is Jrue Holiday. Holiday has made it decidedly clear that he wants to stay in New Orleans, but the Pelicans are still fielding offers on the veteran point guard. The Nuggets and Heat are among the teams interested, but the asking price is high. (Shams Charania, The Athletic)

• The Hawks are among the teams interested in Rockets center Clint Capela, but he's unlikely to be traded unless a godfather offer emerges. (Shams Charania, The Athletic)

• The 76ers have had discussions about trading for Rose, Robert Covington and Davis Bertans. (Anthony Slater, The Athletic)

• Several teams are monitoring the Hawks' John Collins and feeling out Atlanta's asking price. (Shams Charania, The Athletic)

• The Clippers have started a dialogue with the Knicks about Marcus Morris. (Ian Begley, SNY)

• Trade buzz surrounding the Wizards' Bradley Beal has been steadily increasing in the last few weeks. (Anthony Slater, The Athletic)