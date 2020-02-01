Stephen Curry will miss at least another month as he rehabs his broken wrist, but the Warriors are hopeful for a March return, the team announced Saturday. He will be re-evaluated in another four weeks.

Curry is targeting the start of the month and the former MVP is going through an increasing number of shooting drills. If he misses at least 11 more games, the maximum number of games Curry will appear in afterward is 22.

Curry underwent surgery for his broken left hand on Nov. 1.

He collided with Suns center Aron Baynes while driving to the rim. Curry fell hard and immediately grabbed his left wrist after Baynes landed on top of him. The team confirmed after the game that Curry broke his hand.

Not surprisingly, the Warriors have struggled in his absence. Golden State is currently 10-39, has the worst record in the Western Conference and has lost each of its last five games.