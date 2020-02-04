Knicks Fire President Steve Mills

The New York Knicks are firing team president Steve Mills, the team announced.

The news was reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Team owner James Dolan is targeting Raptors president Masai Ujiri to take over New York's operations, Wojnarowski reports. The Knicks are reportedly reluctant to give up draft compensation to the Raptors for Ujiri.

"Steve and I have come to the decision that it would be best for him to leave his role as president of the New York Knicks," Dolan said in a statement. "We thank Steve for his many years of service to our organization and look forward to continuing our relationship with him as part of our board."

Mills, who is expected to join the board of MSG's new standalone sports company, was promoted in July 2017. He held the executive vice president role before Phil Jackson was hired and then briefly moved into the general manager role.

"It has been a great honor to represent the Knicks," Mills said. "I will always be grateful to Jim for giving me the chance to represent this franchise and I'm disappointed we were unable to achieve success for New York. I would like to thank the staff and the players for their hard work during my tenure. I will always be a Knicks fan."

Wojnarowski reports general manager Scott Perry will stay in his role for the foreseeable future. Perry will take over basketball operations, according to The Athletic.

Shams Charnia of The Athletic reports the team has already started interviewing candidates for the position.

The Knicks are 15–36 on the season. The team fired coach David Fizdale and installed Mike Miller as interim coach in December.

Ujiri remains under contract with Toronto through 2021.

