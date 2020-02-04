The Minnesota Timberwolves are trying to swing a four-way trade to land D'Angelo Russell from the Golden State Warriors, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Minnesota would involve the Houston Rockets and Atlanta Hawks would also be involved.

Wojnarowski outlines that in a potential deal forward Robert Covington could head to the Rockets, center Clint Capela would land with the Hawks and Minnesota could get two first-round picks and an expiring contract. The Timberwolves would then ship those picks to the Warriors in a Russell deal.

The NBA trade deadline is set for Thursday at 3 p.m. ET.

Here are some other rumors from around the league:

- The Miami Heat are looking to bolster their roster for an Eastern Conference title run and have emerged as suitors for Andre Iguodala, according to Shams Charania of Stadium. Iguodala's name has been at the center of rumors with the Memphis Grizzlies seeking a trade partner. According to David Aldridge of The Athletic, Iguodala is willing to sit out for the rest of the season if the Grizzlies are not able to set up a trade with one of the agreed-upon teams that he has designated.

- Kevin Love is not expecting to be traded by the Cleveland Cavaliers. "I expect to probably finish the season out here and continue to play extremely hard,” he told reporters after the 139–143 overtime loss to the New York Knicks. (NBA)

- The Phoenix Suns are in talks to acquire Detroit Pistons guard Luke Kennard. Detroit is interested in a possible first-round pick. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

- Marcus Morris knows his name has been involved in trade rumors but said "I want to be with the Knicks. It’s not my call. We’re getting to the deadline. Me personally, I love being here and I want to continue to be here.”(Steve Popper, Newsday)

- Knicks have had exploratory conversations on Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma. (Shams Charania, The Athletic)