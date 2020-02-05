NBA DFS (Wednesday, February 5)

This is the Impending Trade Deadline daily edition of SI Fantasy's NBA DFS daily plays.

We have nine contests on the main NBA DFS slate. Injuries and the trade deadline could make this one of the tougher nights of the season so far to navigate. Check out FullTime Fantasy DFS throughout the day for the latest updates.

PG Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks

DraftKings: $10,100, FanDuel: $9,600, Yahoo: $48

Trae Young and the Hawks get a crack at the Minnesota Timberwolves and their lowly defense tonight in Minneapolis. Young is averaging 50 fantasy points per game on the season, and tonight gets the Wolves' 22nd-ranked defense vs. opposing point guards. Trae should have a huge double-double tonight.

PF/C John Collins, Atlanta Hawks

DraftKings: $8,600, FanDuel: $8,100, Yahoo: $39

Collins is playing his best ball of the season right now, and he has an excellent, exploitable matchup this evening. Collins has gone for a double-double and over 40 fantasy points in each of his last four games. The Hawks have the second-highest implied point total on the slate.

PF Kevin Love, Cleveland Cavaliers

DraftKings: $8,000, FanDuel: $7,500, Yahoo: $32

Tristan Thompson, who may get traded at some point today, will more than likely be out for the Cavs tonight in OKC. Love will be the leading provider of offense for Cleveland. Love is coming off a 63 point fantasy night, and he still has the tools to get it done.

SF/PF Kelly Oubre Jr, Phoenix Suns

DraftKings: $7,000, FanDuel: $6,500, Yahoo: $29

Oubre Jr. is one of the few Phoenix Suns who we know will suit up tonight. Oubre is a sold contributor who will probably look to take a few more shots tonight. If Oubre can get a double-double, which he has done in two of his last three, he can put up over 40 fantasy points.

PG/SG Garrett Temple, Brooklyn Nets

DraftKings: $4,100, FanDuel: $4,100, Yahoo: $10

Temple is an excellent cheap option who can drop around 25 to turn fantasy points if he gets the minutes which he should be able to this evening. Temple shoots around five threes per game. If a couple go in early, he will likely stay on the court longer.

