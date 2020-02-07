NBA DFS (Friday, February 7)

This is the Post-Trade Deadline Day Aftermath edition of SI Fantasy's NBA DFS daily plays.

We have a big eight-game slate for Friday night. There should be plenty of fantasy fireworks now that we are post-trade deadline. Injuries will play a significant part in your lineup choices this evening. The Hawks and Celtics game is one to pay close attention to for injury news. Miami, Houston, and Phoenix all have injury concerns coming into the night. The Detroit Pistons may not have enough bodies to field a team with injuries piling up. Make sure you stay locked into FullTime Fantasy throughout the day for the latest breaking injury news.

PG/SG James Harden, Houston Rockets

DraftKings: $12,100, FanDuel: $11,800, Yahoo: $56

Harden is the top-dog on my NBA board. I don't have to explain what a dominant fantasy asset Harden is for this team. Combine the Rockets new lineup with the fact that Russell Westbrook will be out, and we have a situation that makes the bread worth the hefty price tag.

C Deandre Ayton, Phoenix Suns

DraftKings: $8,600, FanDuel: $8,800, Yahoo: $39

Ayton is in a great spot tonight. The Suns' injuries will assure him plenty of minutes and touches, he has scored over 45 fantasy points in three straight games. The Rockets don't have anyone that can guard him.

PG/SG Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz

DraftKings: $6,900, FanDuel: $7,100, Yahoo: $31

Mitchell is a player I rarely use in DFS. It's no disrespect to his game, but he is a better player for the Jazz than he is for fantasy teams. Yet Mitchell always seems to play his best games vs. the Trail Blazers. In two games vs. Portland this season, Mitchell is averaging 30 fantasy points.

SG/SF Buddy Hield, Sacramento Kings

DraftKings: $5,700, FanDuel: $5,300, Yahoo: $24

Hield shoots such a high value of three-point shots that he can go off on any given night. The Heat are coming into this game banged up so they may struggle on defense. Hield could get hot and carry the Kings offense.

SG Langston Galloway, Detroit Pistons

DraftKings: $3,900, FanDuel: $3,900, Yahoo: $10

The Pistons are down to basically nothing on their roster, Andre Drummond is gone. Derrick Rose is hurt, and Blake Griffin won't be seen again this season. But the games must go on. Galloway will play over 30 minutes, and he will put up about five threes and hand out a few dimes.

