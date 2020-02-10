NBA DFS (Monday, February 10)

This is the "Is It The All-Star Break Yet?" edition of SI Fantasy's NBA DFS daily plays.

We have a nine-game slate to start the final week of NBA DFS before the All-Star break. This is a tough time to handicap the league. We are coming off the trade deadline, and there are a lot of injuries across the league. Plus, many players will be looking to rest up before the break. Just about every game on the slate has an implied total of 220 or higher, so there should be plenty of fantasy production to go around.

PF Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

DraftKings: $11,400, FanDuel: $11,600, Yahoo: $55

Giannis is the top play on my board this evening. The reigning MVP is averaging about 30 pts, 17 boards, seven assists, and a block over his last ten games. The Kings play at such an up-and-down pace that it will create more opportunities for Giannis to fill the stat sheet.

PG/SG Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns

DraftKings: $8,000, FanDuel: $8,000, Yahoo: $37

Booker comes into tonight's game vs. the Lakers streaking. He has scored over 40 fantasy points in back to back games. He is grabbing boards and handing out assists. Book has also shot very well from three as of late and is averaging 27-3-8 vs. LA this season.

PF/C Christian Wood, Detroit Pistons

DraftKings: $7,200, FanDuel: $8,100, Yahoo: $24

The Pistons have been playing an eight-man roster since the trade deadline. One of those players has been Christian Wood. This guy can really play; all he needed was minutes. When Wood plays over 30 minutes, he scores over 35 fantasy points.

SG/SF Buddy Hield, Sacramento Kings

DraftKings: $6,600, FanDuel: $5,700, Yahoo: $25

Hield is shooting about 10 to 13 three-pointers a night. He gets all his fantasy value from being able to get hot from behind the arc. Tonight's game vs. the Bucks has one of the highest implied totals on the slate. Hield should be firing away all game.

C Dewayne Dedmon, Atlanta Hawks

DraftKings: $4,400, FanDuel: $5,300, Yahoo: $15

Dedmon played well in his first game with Atlanta, he scored 10 points, grabbed eight boards and blocked five shots. As long as Dedmon is getting minutes, he will exceed his fantasy value.

