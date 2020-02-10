Spike Lee is wearing a suit inspired by Kobe Bryant to the 2020 Oscars. Lee arrived to the Academy Awards wearing a purple suit trimmed in yellow, adorned with Bryant’s No. 24 on the lapel and back. He also wore a pair of Kobe Nike sneakers.

After Hair Love won the Oscar for Best Animated Short on Sunday night, one of the film's directors and producers, Matthew A. Cherry, dedicated the award to Bryant.

"This award is dedicated to Kobe Bryant," Cherry said. "May we all have a second act as great as his was."

Before Cherry pursued a film career, he was briefly a WR in the NFL.

Bryant, who died alongside his 13-year-old daughter and seven others in a helicopter accident on Jan. 26, will be part of the Oscars' In Memoriam segment.

Bryant won an Academy Award in 2018 for best animated short film for "Dear Basketball."

A memorial service for Bryant and his daughter Gianna will be held on Feb. 24 at Staples Center.



