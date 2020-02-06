Los Angeles will hold a public memorial for Kobe Bryant and eight others killed in last month's helicopter crash on Feb. 24 at Staples Center, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The memorial will come after a series of tributes have been held in Los Angeles following the Jan. 26 crash. Los Angeles Lakers fans gathered at Staples Center to mourn the death of Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and the seven other passengers who were traveling to a basketball game at Mamba Sports Academy when their helicopter went down. Handwritten notes, flowers, pictures and candles lined the sidewalks around the arena. Fans have also honored the victims at the crash site in Calabasas, Calif.

Last Friday, the Lakers paid tribute to Bryant before their game against the Trail Blazers. Players wore Bryant's jersey during warmups and were introduced by his name when the starters were announced. LeBron James read the names of everyone lost in the crash and delivered an off the cuff speech to reflect on Bryant's legacy. He ended his touching tribute with the words, "Not forgotten. Live on, brother."

Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti previously said a memorial was in the works.

"I think one message that I would say is this is not just about a man who was a basketball player, this is about a father, this is about a leader, this is about a filmmaker, this is about an artist, this is about somebody who was so much more than just how he was on the court," he said, per the L.A. Times.

"It's a reminder how much unity we have, though. We are one city that believes in each other, believes in something bigger than ourselves and we will absolutely do everything to make sure that this is done so that everybody can come to it as well."

The L.A. Times reports information on timing and tickets for the ceremony was not immediately available.

More From All Lakers:

Kobe Bryant's Daughter Gianna Has Her Jersey Retired at School

LeBron James and Lakers Find Moments of Joy Amid Their Grief

More Kobe Bryant Coverage:

How the NBA Can Honor Kobe Bryant Moving Forward

The Night Staples Center Let Its Guard Down

SI Remembers Kobe Bryant With Special Tribute Issue, Cover