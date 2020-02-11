Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo will be out against the Kings on Monday night, but the reigning MVP's absence will be a celebratory one.

Antetokounmpo is missing the matchup in Milwaukee as he celebrates the birth of his son, Liam Charles Antetokounmpo. Giannis announced the news via Twitter.

"I have no information on the whereabouts of Baby Freak or when Baby Freak is going to be here, but I know from the entire Bucks organization, we're hoping for nothing but a healthy and happy mother and baby," Bucks vice president Alex Lasry said on Monday, according to ESPN's Eric Woodyard. "And hopefully a future Buck."

Antetokounmpo heads to the bench in the midst of another potential MVP campaign. He is averaging 30 points and 13.5 rebounds per game this season, and the Bucks sport the NBA's best record at 45–7.

Perhaps the newest Antetokounmpo can hoist his first MVP trophy sometime in the 2040s.