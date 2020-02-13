Our NBA DFS expert provides picks daily for DraftKings, FanDuel and Yahoo, based on matchups, data, and metrics.

NBA DFS (Thursday, February 13)

Welcome to the "Almost All-Star Break" edition of SI Fantasy's NBA DFS daily plays.

There are only two games on the slate as the league prepares for the All-Star break. The good news is that the Pelicans play so there will be plenty of points scored. Good luck, and we will catch up after the break. Enjoy!

PG Kemba Walker, Boston Celtics

DraftKings: $7,300, FanDuel: $7,000, Yahoo: $35

Walker has been a steady and solid fantasy asset so far this season for the Celtics. On a night with only four teams in action, it makes sense to play the best point guard on the slate. Walker should be good for his customary 40 fantasy points tonight.

SF/PF Brandon Ingram, New Orleans Pelicans

DraftKings: $7,200, FanDuel: $8,400, Yahoo: $34

All-Star Brandon Ingram could very well be the NBA's most improved player through the first half of the season. Ingram goes into the break averaging 24 points, six rebounds, and four assists per contest. Plus, he is shooting 40% from three-point territory.

Enjoy unlimited NBA DFS coverage plus a Lineup Optimizer (FD, DK & Yahoo) for only $19.95/mo at FullTime Fantasy. With this all-star lineup of analysts covering daily NBA, you will build better lineups and win more consistently. That’s our guarantee.

SF/PF Danilo Gallinari, Oklahoma City Thunder

DraftKings: $5,500, FanDuel: $6,100, Yahoo: $24

Gallinari plays his final game before the break vs. the Pelicans. New Orleans struggled to contain him in three contests this season. He is averaging 18 points and seven rebounds vs. the Pelicans. What's even more impressive is his 60% shooting from deep vs. New Orleans.

C Montrezl Harrell, Los Angeles Clippers

DraftKings: $4,500, FanDuel: $5,600, Yahoo: $22

Harrell is a nice low-priced option at Center for this two-game slate. Harrell is a bully off the bench who comes in and flirts with a double-double every night. He could easily put up 35 to 40 fantasy points tonight.

Put your money down with the sharps by heading to SI Gambling. Avoid the groupthink! You'll know where the pros in Vegas are putting their money!