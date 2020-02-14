The Celtics will retire Kevin Garnett's No. 5 jersey next season, the team announced Thursday during the first quarter of its matchup with the Clippers.

Garnett played just six seasons with the Celtics, averaging 15.7 points and 8.3 assists during his tenure, but made five All-Star appearances and was instrumental in the team's NBA title in 2007-08.

"I'm honored and thankful to have my number retired with the Celtics," Garnett said in a statement. "I will always have immense respect and appreciation for ownership, Danny Ainge, Doc Rivers, my past teammates and Celtic nation."

Garnett was traded to the Celtics during the 2007 offseason after spending the first 14 years of his career with the Timberwolves.

The former No. 5 pick in the 1995 draft will become the 23rd Celtic to have his number retired, the most of any North American professional sports team. Garnett, alongside the late Kobe Bryant, is also among the headlining candidates for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame class of 2020.

Garnett was traded to Brooklyn ahead of the 2013-14 season, playing just one-plus season with the Nets before closing out his career with Minnesota.

For his career, Garnett averaged 17.8 points and 10 rebounds per game. He made 15 All-Star appearances, is fourth all-time in minutes player (50,418), was 12-time All-Defense and took home the 2003-04 MVP award.

Garnett's former Celtics teammate, Paul Pierce, was the most recent number retired by the franchise with that ceremony occurring in February 2018.