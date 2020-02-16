The 2020 NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest ended in a thrilling dunk-off between Derrick Jones Jr. and Aaron Gordon, and many players and fans were not happy with the final result.

After trading multiple 50-point dunks, Saturday's contest came down to a final round. Jones Jr. lifted off from just inside the free-throw line for his last dunk, receiving a 48 from the judges.

Meanwhile, Gordon entered the final round with 50-point scores for each of his previous dunks. For his last, he called on 7'5" Tacko Fall.

After many thought Gordon had locked up the competition, he received a 47 from the judges, losing to Jones Jr. by one point. The loss was his third in the Slam Dunk Contest during his career and his second as runner-up after finishing second to Zach LaVine in 2016.

According to Common, one of the five judges, the panel planned for the score to be tied after Gordon's final dunk. If the scores were tied at the end of the six rounds, the judges would have each submitted a vote on an ultimate winner.

“We thought it was going to be tied. We were like, ‘This is a tie’ ...But somebody didn’t do it right," Common said to ESPN. "I don’t know who it is.”

Afterwards, Gordon said he felt he should be a two-time Slam Dunk champion and that 2020's contest will likely be his last.

“I did five straight 50s. That should be a wrap, it’s over," Gordon said. "Who’s running the show?"

Players and fans took to Twitter to give their takes on the result.