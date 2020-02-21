Our NBA DFS expert provides picks daily for DraftKings, FanDuel and Yahoo, based on matchups, data, and metrics.

NBA DFS (Friday, February 21)

Welcome to the big post-All Star slate update of SI Fantasy's NBA DFS daily plays.

Tonight we get a chance to sweat our first big slate of the second half of the season. Karl-Anthony Towns, Damian Lillard, and Kemba Walker will all be out tonight. Luka Doncic will make his return to the Mavericks lineup. Out of the nine games on this slate, five have an implied total of 220 or higher. The slate closes with the Pelicans taking on the Trail Blazers. That game has a 238 total, so expect a late sweat.

C Hassan Whiteside, Portland Trail Blazers

DraftKings: $9,200, FanDuel: $8,500, Yahoo:$38

Whiteside has recorded a double-double in each of his last five games. He is just a stat-stuffing machine. Whiteside has a great matchup tonight. The Pelicans have been very weak vs. opposing centers.

PG D'Angelo Russell, Minnesota Timberwolves

DraftKings: $8,600, FanDuel: $8,600, Yahoo: $36

With his buddy Karl-Anthony Towns out this evening, Russell will get all the opportunities he can handle to generate offense for the Timberwolves. Minnesota plays at such a fast pace that both offenses could light up the scoreboard.

PG/SG C.J. McCollum, Portland Trail Blazers

DraftKings: $6,600, FanDuel: $6,900, Yahoo: $26

Dame Dolla will not suit up for the Blazers this evening in their game vs. the Pelicans, CJ will easily take the most shots for the Blazers tonight. If McCollum can get hot from three, he could score a ton of fantasy points tonight.

SF/PF Bojan Bogdanovic, Utah Jazz

DraftKings: $6,600, FanDuel: $5,600, Yahoo: $22

I rarely, if ever, use Bojan in a DFS contest, but when you look at his numbers, he is a very consistent contributor. I like Bojan against a San Antonio team that struggles to defend the forward spot.

SF/PF OG Anunoby, Toronto Raptors

DraftKings: $4,800, FanDuel: $4,500, Yahoo: $13

OG is two games removed from a 55-point fantasy outing. He should get plenty of minutes tonight with a few Raptors banged up. Toronto has one of the highest implied team totals on the slate.

