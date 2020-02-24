One of the NBA's 16 playoff teams for the 2020 postseason secured its spot on Sunday as the Bucks clinched a berth in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Milwaukee holds the NBA's best record at 48-8 through 56 games. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Co. are currently 6.5 games up on the Raptors for the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, and the Bucks are on pace for the third 70-win season in NBA history. The 1995-96 Bulls and 2015-16 Warriors are the only teams to ever cross that threshold.

Antetokounmpo is cruising to a second straight MVP award as the Bucks run away with the Eastern Conference's regular-season crown. The four-time All-Star is averaging 30 points and just 30.9 minutes per game this season, adding 13.6 rebounds and 5.8 assists. Antetokounmpo continued his dominant year on Saturday by scoring 30 points in a blowout win over Joel Embiid and the 76ers.

The Bucks won 60 games last season en route to the No. 1 seed in the East, but they lost to the Raptors in the Eastern Conference finals. Milwaukee has not won the Finals since 1971.