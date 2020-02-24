Watch the Memorial Service for Kobe and Gianna Bryant

Watch a live stream of Kobe and Gianna Bryant's memorial right here.

The public memorial service for Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna will be held Monday at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, where Bryant starred during his 20-year career with the Lakers.

Bryant and his daughter, along with seven others, died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif., in January.

The date—02/24—honors the No. 24 jersey Bryant wore and the No. 2 worn by Gianna, whose team was coached by her father.

The Celebration of Life will begin at 1 p.m. EST (10 a.m. PST) and is expected to last for three hours.

Vanessa Bryant, Kobe’s wife and Gianna’s mother, announced the celebration on Instagram earlier this month.

Kobe and Gianna were buried and laid to rest at Pacific View Memorial Park in Corona del Mar near the Bryant’s home in Southern California earlier this month.

The Clippers and Grizzlies are scheduled to play hours after Kobe and Gianna’s memorial.

You can watch Kobe and Gianna’s memorial right here on SI.com or on television. Find out how below.

How to Watch



When: February 24, 2020, 1 p.m. ET



Live stream: Check out the video above, or head over to Sports Illustrated's Facebook page

TV: ESPN