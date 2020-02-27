Report: Suns Forward Kelly Oubre Jr. Suffers Torn Meniscus

Suns forward Kelly Oubre Jr. has been diagnosed with a torn meniscus in his right knee, according to Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes.

Oubre and the Suns will seek a second opinion on his knee before the 24-year-old potentially undergoes surgery, per Haynes.

Phoenix's forward is currently enjoying his best NBA season. Oubre is averaging a career-high 18.7 points and 6.4 rebounds per game this season, and he's shooting a career-best mark from three.

Oubre was traded from the Wizards to the Suns in December 2018. He was selected with the No. 15 pick in the 2015 NBA draft after one season at Kansas. Oubre was named to the All-Big 12 Freshmen Team with the Jayhawks before losing in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Suns sit No. 13 in the Western Conference at 24–35 following a loss to the Clippers on Wednesday, but Phoenix has shown progress in 2019-20 compared to recent seasons. Guard Devin Booker earned his first All-Star appearance this year, and second-year center Deandre Ayton is averaging 21.9 points and 13.2 rebounds per game since Feb. 1.