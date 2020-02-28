Tonight should be a fun night of NBA betting. We have 10 games on the slate and most of them have an interesting angle to bet. There are a couple of big spreads on the slate this evening that I would like to touch on real quick.

Let's start with The Milwaukee Bucks, who are 10.5-point home favorites against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Let that sink in, the Bucks are double-digit favorites against the 5th seed in the Western Conference. Milwaukee could very well cover this number. That's how good they are. One thing I have noticed about the Bucks is that they tend to get off to slow starts. I would bet the Thunder in the first half.

The Utah Jazz are 10.5-point home favorites vs the Washington Wizards. Utah has played very poorly as of late, there really is no reason that they should be a double-digit favorite against any team. The public is backing the Wizards in this one and I can't blame them, yet if I was to bet this game, which I'm not, I would lean on the Jazz. I think it's a good idea to fade trendy underdogs, which Washington is tonight.

Speaking of trendy underdogs, the Denver Nuggets are drawing some public action. The Nuggets are in Los Angeles taking on the Clippers, and the Clippers are -6 point favorites. I know that seems like a high spread for two teams atop the Western Conference. Both teams are on two-game winning streaks, Denver is good, but I think the Clippers are going to take this contest seriously. When the Clippers are fully healthy they have a tendency to beat up on teams.

Dallas Mavericks vs Miami Heat: Heat -2.5

This is one of the best games on tonight's slate. You have playoff teams from opposing conferences, this game is also a strength vs strength game. The Heat are 23-4 at home this season, while the Mavericks are 20-9 on the road. Miami has lost four of their last five games while Dallas has won four of their last five games. This game opened up with the Mavericks as a 2.5 favorite. The public is coming in hard on the Mavericks, yet this line is frozen, which signals that the Heat are drawing sharp money bets. Miami comes into this game pretty healthy, Luka Doncic is questionable with a thumb injury. Today's is Luka's 21st birthday, and Doncic got to spend the night before his birthday in South Beach. I'm not saying that the Mavericks won't be focused, but they definitely could have the South Beach flu this evening.



Cleveland Cavaliers vs New Orleans Pelicans: Cavaliers +13

The Pelicans have played much better as a team since Zion Williamson has entered the lineup. New Orleans has won six of their last 10 games, they are coming off a three-game road trip in which they finished with a pair of wins and a loss to the Lakers. Cleveland, on the other hand, is one of the worst teams in the leagues, but since they fired John Beilein, the Cavs are 3-1 and playing some of their best basketball of the season. J.B. Bickerstaff has taken over the head coaching ranges and has seemed to unify the team. The Cavs are motivated to show the rest of the league that Beilein was the problem and not them. The Cavs won't win this game but they should easily cover the number.

People's Parlay

Grizzlies Money Line, Clippers Money Line, Magic Money Line, Heat Money Line ( +407 )

MORE FROM SI:

NBA Team Futures Bets You Should Make Right Now

NBA Player Awards Bets You Should Make Right Now

NBA Power Rankings: Rockets Finding Footing as Western Conference Contender

The Five Most Interesting Teams to Watch in the NBA's Stretch Run