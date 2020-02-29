Carmelo Anthony may be interested in staying with the Trail Blazers beyond this season, but there's a chance he could return to the Knicks this summer, according to Marc Berman of the New York Post.

Anthony's agent Leon Rose is taking over as the Knicks' president, and sources around the NBA speculate that a reunion could happen between the team and the veteran forward.

"Rose is expected to be interested in bringing Carmelo Anthony back to the Knicks next season," reports Berman.

The Knicks hired Rose, who has served as Anthony's agent since 2009, earlier this month after firing Steve Mills. Anthony and Rose's relationship will officially end so Rose can assume his new role with New York.

After being a free agent for most of last season, Anthony signed with the Trail Blazers in November. He's averaging 15.5 points and 6.4 rebounds per game with Portland and has expressed interest in finishing his career with the team.

Despite the rumors over Rose potentially bringing him back to New York, Anthony recently told Newsday that they haven't discussed it.

"It's hard to say because I don’t know what that situation is going to be," Anthony said. "The easiest thing to say is, 'His agent is there, he's coming back.' Until I sit down and see the whole plan, I don't know.

"Me and him, we talk multiple times a week. That's not something we even discuss. I still think it's still a shock for everybody. When the offseason comes … I got to be careful now because it's tampering."

Returning to the Knicks could be the perfect way for Anthony to end his career. After being drafted by the Nuggets with the third overall pick in 2003, he spent nearly eight seasons in Denver before being traded to New York. Anthony earned six straight All-Star nods during his time with the Knicks but was criticized for not leading the team to a championship.

