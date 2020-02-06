The Knicks have selected CAA agent Leon Rose as the franchise's next president, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

New York fired former president Steve Mills on Tuesday after he held the president title for three seasons. Mills will reportedly join the board of MSG's new standalone sports company.

Rose is the latest player agent to be hired as a front-office executive, following Bob Myers in Golden State and Rob Pelinka in Los Angeles. Rose has a number of high-profile clients, including Joel Embiid, Chris Paul, Devin Booker and Karl-Anthony Towns.

William Wesley (otherwise known as World Wide Wes) is also expected to join the Knicks' basketball operations, per The Athletic's Shams Charania. Wesley has been a long-time associate with a slate of NBA players, including LeBron James and Allen Iverson.

The Knicks are on their way to a seventh straight losing season in 2019-20. They are currently 13th in the Eastern Conference at 15–36.