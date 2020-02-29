Fans attending Friday night's Nuggets-Clippers game will all receive backpacks courtesy of Los Angeles star Kawhi Leonard. The purpose of the giveaway is Leonard's latest effort to make a difference in the community, as Leonard wants each recipient to serve as an agent of change.

“Show the world how you #Kawhiit by using this backpack to have someone’s back. Let your actions do the talking,” a note inside will read, per the Los Angeles Times. “Fill it with food to give to someone who’s hungry, a blanket for someone who’s cold, books for a child who has none. Or do your own thing. I get that."

The initiative is far from Leonard's biggest backpack giveaway, though. Before the season, Leonard worked with the Clippers and the team's partners to donate one million backpacks.

On the court, Leonard is also making a major difference. He's averaging a career-high 27.1 points, 7.7 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game. The 39-19 Clippers can pull into a tie for No. 2 in the Western Conference with a win over Denver on Friday night.

Tipoff is set for 10:30 p.m. ET.