Stephen Curry to Return 'At Some Point' in March While Progressing in Recovery

Stephen Curry's return to the court will come a litter later than originally expected.

The Warriors released a statement on Saturday saying Curry will join the team "at some point" this month.

"Curry continues to make good progress in his recovery," the team said, "and remains on-schedule for a return to play at some point in March."

The Golden State guard is participating in full scrimmages with the team and is scheduled to practice with the Santa Cruz Warriors on Monday.

Curry originally targeted March 1 as his return date, and he was cleared for contact last week. He's been sidelined since breaking his left hand in a collision with the Suns' Aron Baynes on Oct. 30.

"It feels good," Curry said after last Saturday's practice. "It's been a long three-and-a-half-plus months, whatever it is. Just trying to understand all the different checkpoints I had to try and get through to get to this point and then what's left, but this is the fun part I guess where you get to actually play basketball and worry about what happens in between the lines and not so much the specific rehab parts."

Warriors coach Steve Kerr did not guarantee March 1 as Curry's return date after last weekend's practice, but stated that he will "see how the coming week goes." The six-time All-Star said he is still getting used to the "new normal" of how his left hand feels. He had two surgeries and also dealt with nerve damage.

The Warriors have the worst record in the league, 12–47, so Curry's return to the floor for practice was promising for his team.

In four games played before injuring his hand, Curry averaged 20.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 6.5 assists.