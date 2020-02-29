Zion Williamson continued his dominant streak Friday night in the Pelicans' 116–104 win over the Cavaliers.

New Orleans's rookie finished the game with 24 points, just shy of what would have been his fifth straight 25-point game. Despite the end of his streak, Williamson learned that his recent run has landed him in elite company.

After Sunday's game against the Warriors, Williamson heard he became the first rookie since Michael Jordan to have four consecutive games with at least 25 points while shooting at least 57% from the field.

"Mike?!" Williamson exclaimed after hearing the news, per ESPN's Andrew Lopez. He looked to Pelicans security officer Chico Robinson and asked, "Chico, my name's next to Michael Jordan?"

After Friday's game, Williamson told reporters what the record means to him.

"I mean, it's dope. I can't even lie," he said. "One of my favorite players growing up. I said in some interview, my mom told me to study film of him so to be in that category, it means a lot."

Jordan is also impressed with Williamson. After the Duke product made his NBA debut last month, the Bulls legend praised him for his passion for basketball.

"The NBA is very fortunate to have a talented young man who shows a certain passion about the game," Jordan said. "That's something you can't get. You're born with it, and you share it with the rest of the world."

Jordan is likely to keep a close eye on Williamson since the 19-year-old signed an endorsement deal with Jordan Brand in July. ESPN reported Williamson's five-year contract with the company is the most lucrative rookie shoe deal in NBA history.

The Pelicans (26–33) sit in ninth place in the Western Conference standings and will host the Lakers (45–12) on Sunday night.