Jadakiss is one of the best rappers New York, or the game has ever seen. Unfortunately, the basketball team he roots for cannot say the same.

Preparing to release his new album Ignatius on March 6, Jada shared some thoughts on his favorite squad, the New York Knicks. With famous fans like Spike Lee having run-ins with owner James Dolan and everyday ones chanting "sell the team", he wonders if Dolan really wants the franchise to thrive.

"It seems like he's always happier when the team sucks. When we're horrible, no chance of making the playoffs, no chance of being trendy, it seems like things go smooth. And then when they talk about rebuilding or bringing in some young guys or, you know, fixing the team up, it ticks him off, I think."

And despite the Knicks' ineptitude, Jada and others like acclaimed director Spike Lee have remained loyal. Which is why he wasn't happy with how Lee was treated in his now infamous entrance issue.

"I thought that was disgusting. Ever since I can remember watching basketball Spike's been on the sideline watching the games, rooting for the Knicks. Good seasons. Bad seasons. Do or die. He reps harder than any individual I know. For them to do him like that... I don't know all of the details but it should be Dolan and then Spike for me with the Garden and the Knicks. I thought the red carpet was laid out for him, but you see it wasn't."

Just like on his new album, Jadakiss has strong words for the Knicks.