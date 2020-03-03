Screenshot broadcast

Knicks superfan Spike Lee is angry after an incident with Madison Square Garden security guards during Monday night's win against the Rockets.

Lee went on ESPN's First Take on Tuesday morning to address the issue with security and Knicks owner James Dolan. The film director explained that he entered MSG through an employee entrance he's used for 28 years. After his ticket was scanned and he walked onto an elevator, security asked Lee to exit and re-enter the arena through a different door.

When security later asked Lee to leave MSG, he said he put his hands behind his back and told them, "Arrest me like my brother Charles Oakley."

Lee said Dolan approached him and asked to speak to him, and he responded, "Mr. Dolan, I don't want to talk about anything."

He added that if MSG changed a policy about where he should enter the building, they did not inform him of it.

The New York Post reports Lee was in his seat by game time, and he spoke with Dolan at halftime about the incident.

In February 2017, Oakley, a former Knicks star, was forced out of MSG during a game and subsequently arrested after a scuffle with security guards. Dolan and MSG were sued for defamation, battery, false imprisonment and violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), among other related charges, that September. Oakley was also banned from MSG for one year following the incident.

Earlier this month, he lost a civil lawsuit against Dolan and MSG.