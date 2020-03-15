Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert released a short video on social media providing a health update after being diagnosed with the coronavirus (COVID-19) last week.

Gobert's positive test for coronavirus led the league to suspend its season for at least a month. On Saturday, he donated $200,000 to assist with paying part-time employees of the arena since many have lost wages due to the closures. He also donated $100,000 to families affected by the coronavirus pandemic in Oklahoma City. An additional $111,000 was sent to France for relief efforts.

"I've been feeling a little better every single day thanks to the health care people of Utah and Oklahoma City and all the great people around me," Gobert says.

Gobert's diagnosis came before the Jazz were slated to play the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night. The game was called off and fans in the stadium were sent home.

Gobert's teammate, Donovan Mitchell" also tested positive but has said that he is also feeling better.