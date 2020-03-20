Georgia guard Anthony Edwards will declare for the NBA draft, he told 247Sports' Evan Daniels.

Edwards is currently ranked as the top prospect on Sports Illustrated's Jeremy Woo's latest NBA Draft big board. The 6'5" guard averaged 19.1 points and 5.2 rebounds per game in his lone season with the Bulldogs, shooting 40.2% from the field and 29.4% from three.

“I think I should go number one, no doubt,” Edwards told Daniels. “That’s the only place I think I should go.”

Edwards joined Georgia as the No. 2 player in the class of 2019, per the 247Sports Composite. He is looking to become the first Bulldog to be selected in the top five in the NBA Draft since Dominique Wilkins in 1982.

Georgia finished 16–16 in 2019-20.