Retired Nets center Jason Collins said he has tested positive for COVID-19.

He announced the news on Twitter on Tuesday morning and said he thinks he picked up the virus while attending a game for his former team on March 4.

"I believe I got it while on a trip to NYC at the beginning of the month for the Brooklyn Nets Pride night game," he said. "I had my first symptoms on [Wednesday, March] 11. Terrible headache. A few days later I had a fever and then the cough."

Collins, who played for 13 seasons in the NBA and eight with the Nets, said he went to the emergency room on Saturday after experiencing tightness in his chest. His lungs were clear and he's been at home resting. Collins also thanked healthcare workers for their tireless efforts during the coronavirus outbreak and asked everyone to continue to practice social distancing.

There are more than 35,164 confirmed cases of the virus across the U.S. New York has become the epicenter of the nation's outbreak. Over 12,000 people have tested positive for the virus in New York City and more than 100 have died.