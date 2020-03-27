ESPN NBA analyst Doris Burke says she tested positive for the coronavirus.

She made the announcement on an episode of ESPN's The Woj Pod with Adrian Wojnarowski that published Friday.

She says, however, that she is now symptom-free and that she has "felt like myself" in recent days.

"I'm so incredibly thankful to be feeling well," she said.

Burke said that she experienced her first symptom on March 11, the day the NBA season shut down, before a broadcast featuring the Nuggets and Mavericks.

She recalled sitting at lunch the day of the 11th for a pregame production meeting and saying, "Man, I am so tired right now, my head is pounding." She added that the next day, she continued to have a headache and felt fatigued.

"By the time Saturday the 14th hit, Adrian, I was so tired that, if I tried to get out of bed from Saturday the 14th to Tuesday, March 17, St. Patrick's Day, I kid you not, I could not be out of be for five minutes without needing to go back to bed and lie down," she said.

That Tuesday she was tested in a local Philadelphia-area hospital. Burke said it took eight days for her to get her results back. She did not learn that she had tested positive until this past Wednesday night when she was feeling better.

"I cannot begin to express to you the feeling of gratitude I have for health," Burke said. "And the concern that I just would want people to know. It's important to social distance and to continue to function with all good practices of hand washing, wiping down surfaces, whatever your trusted medical professionals are telling you. Please, please, follow those."

Burke has covered basketball for ESPN since 1991. She was named a full-time NBA game analyst at ESPN ahead of the 2017-18 season. She has also been a top commentator on several notable ESPN broadcasts for the NBA, women's and men's college basketball and the WNBA. Burke is additionally the lead sideline reporter for ESPN's NBA playoff games and the NBA Finals.

As of early Friday afternoon, there are nearly 592,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus worldwide, causing more than 26,000 deaths. There are more than 93,500 confirmed cases in the United States.