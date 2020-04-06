Kentucky freshman Tyrese Maxey has declared for the 2020 NBA draft. He announced his decision on Twitter on Monday morning.

"Even though I didn't get a chance to compete for my ultimate goals, this season was everything I signed up for. I know I'm a better player and man for embracing the challenge of playing for Kentucky," Maxey said. "It's time for my next challenge though. My dream has always been to play in the NBA and I know I'm prepared for this because I'm Wildcat made."

Maxey is considered a Top 10 pick in the latest Sports Illustrated mock draft by Jeremy Woo.

Maxey finished the year averaging 14.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists. He opened the year with 26 points, five rebounds and one assist in the 69–62 season-opening win against No. 1-ranked Michigan State at Madison Square Garden. He scored a season-high 27 points against No. 3 Louisville on Dec. 28.

Maxey chose John Calipari's squad in Lexington over Texas, Michigan, Michigan State and Oklahoma State in May 2018. He was a McDonald's All American in 2019.

"I was harder on Tyrese Maxey than any player this season, and there’s a reason," Calipari tweeted on Monday morning. "One, he’s a great kid with a confidence in his ability that does not waver. Two, he has a potential that he has only begun to realize. And three, Tyrese needed to be challenged to take that next step."

Maxey is the second Wildcats player to declare for the draft after sophomore point guard Ashton Hagans also announced he will leave.