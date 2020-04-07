Arizona freshman guard Nico Mannion has declared for the NBA draft, he announced on Twitter.

"I have decided to declare for the 2020 NBA Draft," he wrote. "I want to thank everyone who has truly helped me throughout my journey, you know who you are, including Coach Miller for giving me the opportunity to play in front of the best fans in the country. I'll always be proud to be part of the Wildcat family! Lastly, I want to give special thanks to my parents for giving my unmatched support and love. Couldn't do it without you guys."

Mannion told ESPN that he is preparing for the upcoming draft while at home in Arizona.

Mannion, 19, leaves Arizona after just one season, where he averaged 14.0 points, 5.3 assists and 2.5 rebounds per game.

Mannion is projected to be taken in the top 20 picks (17th to the Celtics), according to the latest NBA mock draft by Sports Illustrated's Jeremy Woo.

Mannion was profiled by Sports Illustrated in 2017 as "a 15-year-old (sorta-maybe) basketball prodigy." Mannion was born in Siena, Italy and has dual citizenship. He participated in USA Basketball camps but ultimately played for the Italian national team at the U16 European Championships.

His father, Pace Mannion, was a small forward at Utah who spent six seasons coming off the bench in the NBA.